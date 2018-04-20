Bruins center and Selke Trophy Award finalist Patrice Bergeron is out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Thursday with an upper-body injury, the team announced.



NHL playoffs 2018: Bruins' Patrice Bergeron out for Game 4 UPDATE: Patrice Bergeron will not play in tonight’s game (Upper body, day-to-day).

— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 19, 2018



It is unclear when Bergeron was hurt during Game 3 Monday. He is listed as day-to-day.

According to NHL Network, Bergeron has been dealing with the injury for a while and the team hopes to have him back for Game 5.



Bruce Cassidy said Bergeron’s injury is something they’ve been dealing with for a bit. Hopes he will play in Game 5

— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 20, 2018



Boston is currently up 2-1 on the Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs, but Toronto took Game 3 with a 4-2 victory and will get back Nazem Kadri in Game 5 from a three-game suspension.

Bergeron had 30 goals and 33 assists for the Bruins this season and already has five assists in three games in the first round of the playoffs.