News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Asian Cup heartbreak for unlucky Matildas
Asian Cup heartbreak for unlucky Matildas

NHL playoffs 2018: Bruins' Patrice Bergeron out for Game 4

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Bruins center and Selke Trophy Award finalist Patrice Bergeron is out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Thursday with an upper-body injury, the team announced.



It is unclear when Bergeron was hurt during Game 3 Monday. He is listed as day-to-day.

According to NHL Network, Bergeron has been dealing with the injury for a while and the team hopes to have him back for Game 5.



Boston is currently up 2-1 on the Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs, but Toronto took Game 3 with a 4-2 victory and will get back Nazem Kadri in Game 5 from a three-game suspension.

Bergeron had 30 goals and 33 assists for the Bruins this season and already has five assists in three games in the first round of the playoffs.


Back To Top