Joel Embiid has been upgraded to probable for game three of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff against the Miami Heat, the Philadelphia 76ers announced.

Embiid missed the opening two games of the postseason series, which is locked at 1-1, due to an orbital fracture.

But the NBA All-Star is expected to be involved in pre-game warm-ups before the 76ers decide on his status for Thursday's clash in Miami.

The Heat levelled the series with a 113-103 win in Philadelphia on Monday.