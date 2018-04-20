A late drop-goal consigned Leeds Rhinos to defeat for the second successive match, with Marc Sneyd kicking Hull FC to a dramatic 19-18 win at the KCOM Stadium.

Hull inflict more drop-goal misery on Leeds

Sam Tomkins' one-pointer saw Leeds fall to Wigan Warriors last week and they suffered the same fate on Thursday despite a spirited second-half fightback against Lee Radford's men.

Jake Connor got the opening try before Bureta Faraimo shot through the Rhinos' defence to send Hull into half-time with an 8-0 advantage.

A brilliant dummy saw Connor go across for his second within four minutes of the restart, but Leeds came charging back, Ryan Hall carrying two defenders as he stretched to dot down on the line superbly.

Joel Moon crossed before, just two minutes later, a penalty try was awarded when Josh Bowden's in-goal trip on Matt Parcell resulted in the hooker losing control of the ball.

Carlos Tuimavave restored parity and Sneyd atoned for failing to convert that score with a drop-goal four minutes from time to send Hull above the Rhinos and into fourth.