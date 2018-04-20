Dwight Freeney to retire after 16 NFL seasons

After 16 seasons in the NFL, Dwight Freeney is ready to call it a career.

Freeney will retire as a Colt, where he spent the first 11 years of his career, the team announced Thursday. The team has scheduled a press conference for Monday.



Freeney, the 11th overall pick of the 2002 draft, had 107 1/2 sacks while in Indianapolis. He finished with three first team All-Pro selections as a Colt and was a member of the team that defeated the Bears in Super Bowl 41.

The 38-year-old spent time with the Chargers, Cardinals, Falcons, Lions and Seahawks after leaving the Colts in 2012.

Freeney will retire with 125 1/2 career sacks, tied for 17th in NFL history with Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs.