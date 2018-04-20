Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star dons hi-tech mask for Game 3 start

Joel Embiid has been cleared to play in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals, the team announced prior to tipoff.



Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers C reportedly upgraded to probable for Game 3 A close look at the mask Joel Embiid is using for tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/xzOPoTgRLX

Embiid will don a mask made of carbon and poly carbonate which is stronger than a normal mask.



The mask Embiid is wearing tonight has protective eyewear built into it! It’s carbon AND poly carbonate. Hence, it’s stronger than a normal mask. Let’s just say this has been a super involved hi-tech project between the Sixers, Embiid’s camp and the independent league doctors.

Philadelphia and Miami are tied 1-1 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Thursday will mark Embiid's first playoff game.