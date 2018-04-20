News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Asian Cup heartbreak for unlucky Matildas
Asian Cup heartbreak for unlucky Matildas

Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star dons hi-tech mask for Game 3 start

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Joel Embiid has been cleared to play in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals, the team announced prior to tipoff.



Embiid will don a mask made of carbon and poly carbonate which is stronger than a normal mask.



MORE:
Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star could suffer permanently damaged eyesight

Philadelphia and Miami are tied 1-1 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Thursday will mark Embiid's first playoff game.

Back To Top