Shot put great Adams lands IAAF role

Dame Valerie Adams has been handed a prominent role as an athlete advocate for the IAAF.

Kiwi shot put great Adams has been elected deputy chair of the world governing body's athletes' commission.

The 33-year-old was elected by the 19 members of the commission at its IAAF congress last month. Inaki Gomez from Canada was elected chair.

Athletics NZ chair Annette Purvis says Adams' stellar career and her status in the world of track and field has been recognised.

"To be selected by her peers for such a significant role is testament to Dame Valerie's excellent standing in the world of athletics," Purvis said.

"It reflects not only her significant achievements in athletics but also how she has carried herself both on and off the field in achieving what she has."

Adams is a two-time Olympic champion and has won a total of eight world championship titles at indoor and outdoor level.

She clinched a fifth Commonwealth Games medals this month on the Gold Coast, winning silver six months after giving birth to her first child.