Saints' survival bid suffers fresh blow

Southampton's hopes of avoiding relegation suffered a blow after as they were held to a dour 0-0 draw by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
A point moves Southampton within four points of 17th-placed Swansea City, but the Welsh side have a game in hand over Mark Hughes' beleaguered outfit.
The Saints will have the opportunity to forget their Premier League struggles this weekend when they face Chelsea in an FA Cup semi-final, but go into it knowing they have missed a golden opportunity to strengthen their survival chances.
Perhaps not surprisingly for a team that had lost two in a row, Leicester never looked at ease and rarely threatened their visitors from the south coast.
Southampton, on the other hand, had a number of clear openings with Shane Long in particular guilty of showing a lack of composure in front of goal.
After their Wembley clash at the weekend, Southampton face Bournemouth, Everton, Swansea and Manchester City in their final four games – a daunting prospect for a team that has now failed to win in eight league outings.
Leicester started with a spring in their step and tested Alex McCarthy early on when Riyad Mahrez whipped a low shot towards goal after an incisive move involving Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy.
Iheanacho then showed superb improvisation to spin Oriol Romeu after his initial shot had been blocked, but his curled strike flashed past McCarthy's right-hand post.
Dusan Tadic drilled a half-volley wide as Southampton belatedly posed an attacking threat of their own, while Ryan Bertrand's drive after cutting in from the right was comfortably held by Ben Hamer.
The unlikely figure of Cedric Soares wasted a fine opportunity to at least test Hamer shortly before the interval, scuffing his back-post volley from Long's deep cross past the post.
Long then made a real mess of a two-on-one break on the stroke of half-time, the Irishman getting caught in two minds and only succeeding in stabbing harmlessly into the arms of Hamer.
Long's woe continued after the restart as he latched onto Tadic's deflected effort and saw his powerful drive well smothered by the Leicester goalkeeper.
Vardy was denied a spectacular opener 20 minutes from time when McCarthy tipped over his acrobatic volley from Marc Albrighton's arrowed ball over the top.
And if anyone was going to find a winner in the closing stages it was the hosts, with Southampton seemingly content to hold on for a point that hardly injects life into their survival bid.
Key Opta Stats:
- This was the 27th 0-0 draw in the Premier League this season, equalling the tally from 2016-17 (27) but with four matchdays left to play.
- Southampton have been involved in five of these goalless draws in 2017-18; more than any other side.
- Southampton didn’t attempt a single shot on target until the 57th minute of this match. They only attempted one more in the game, and that came in the 90thminute.
- Leicester City have collected 44 points this season, level with their points tally in the whole of 2016-17.
- Southampton (29 points) need three points from their remaining four league games of the season to even match their worst-ever points tally in a Premier League season (32 in 2004-05, when they finished bottom).
- After winning the 2015-16 Premier League title with 23 wins to their name, Leicester City have won the exact same number of matches (23) in 72 games since August 2016.
- WilfredNdidimade six tackles in this match; double the number of any other player. Overall this season, he’s made the most tackles in the competition (135); 29 more than any other player.