Super Netball teams to get bonus points

Super Netball will introduce bonus points for teams who win a quarter of a match in the Australian domestic competition's second season.

Teams will claim four points for a win, increased from two last year, and one point for each quarter won.

It means a team can claim a maximum eight points for winning a match, with Super Netball saying the move was to designed to increase competitiveness.

A losing team can claim as many as three points.

Draws are awarded two points, up from one in 2017, while a drawn quarter is worth none.

"The new points system can increase the movement of ladder positions from week to week and will add pressure to the teams in contention for finals," Netball Australia's Chris Symington said.

"For fans, it will be like watching a game within a game, with a winner at the end of every quarter."

The season will begin on April 28 when reigning minor premiers Melbourne Vixens meet Collingwood Magpies.