The Broncos have had three young quarterbacks on their roster over the last couple seasons — Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler — but none of them will be starting for Denver in 2018.

NFL Draft 2018: Broncos could be key to first-round QB shuffle

Instead, the Broncos signed free agent Case Keenum after he nearly led the Vikings to the Super Bowl last season. With the No. 5 overall pick in this year's draft, the Broncos hold a lot of power regarding the expected quarterback carrousel.

General manager and executive vice president John Elway spoke with the media Thursday, laying out his potential plan for the draft. Although he said all options are open, he made it clear the fifth-overall pick was up for grabs.



John Elway announced the fifth overall pick is for sale.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2018



Elway said that he only gave four quarterbacks first-round grades, but the Broncos front office still has not reached a consensus on how they rank.

Many believe Oklahoma standout Baker Mayfield could be a perfect fit for Elway as a gunslinger willing to make all the throws. Mayfield's height has been a concern to some, but not to Elway.

"I think what he's done and the numbers he's put up and the success he's had the last three years at Oklahoma, I think he's overcome the size issue," Elway said, via The Athletic.

Denver's decision with the fifth overall pick could have a profound effect on the rest of the draft. A couple of the quarterbacks may already be off the board when the Broncos are on the clock, but teams behind them (like the Cardinals, Bills, Dolphins, Jets and Patriots) are all openly pursuing quarterbacks.

Should the Broncos trade down, it's possible that all four of the top quarterbacks will be gone after the fifth pick, meaning any other team wanting one would have to reach on a Lamar Jackson or Mason Rudolph.

Quarterbacks always present intrigue at NFL Drafts, but this year they look poised to shape the entire first round, and the Broncos might be the key cog in the entire puzzle.