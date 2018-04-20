Ice Blacks set up promotion showdown

The Ice Blacks have crushed North Korea 12-4 to move to the brink of promotion up the world championship ice hockey ranks.

New Zealand are unbeaten at the world championship division two B tournament in Granada, Spain, winning all four of their matches with ease.

They face unbeaten Spain in their final match on Saturday (NZT) in what will effectively be a final.

The winners will win a place in next year's division two A championship, a level which New Zealand has never contested.

The Ice Blacks won promotion from division three to division two B in 2012 and have remained put. They were runners-up behind China last year.

New Zealand have been a class above Israel, North Korea, Mexico and Luxembourg this week at the Igloo Arena.

Matthew Schneider and Frazer Ellis both scored hat-tricks against the North Koreans.