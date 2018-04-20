The Eagles will host the Falcons for their season opener on Sept. 6, Philly.com reported, citing an unidentified source.

Super Bowl champion Eagles to host Falcons in season opener, report says

The reigning Super Bowl champs will play Atlanta on a Thursday, marking the first game of the season. Kickoff is reportedly scheduled at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia will likely hand out its Super Bowl 52 rings and display the Lombardi Trophy in a pregame ceremony.

In the postseason, the Eagles defeated the Falcons 15-10 to make it to the NFC Championship against the Vikings. A win over Minnesota paved their way to the Super Bowl, where they defeated Tom Brady and the Patriots, 41-33.

This marks the third time since 2005 the Eagles opened against the Falcons. Both meetings were in Atlanta, and the Eagles lost both times.