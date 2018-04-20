Jets' 2018 schedule: New York faces brutal late-season stretch

Here is a breakdown of the Jets' 2018 schedule, including opponents, dates and kickoff times.
SIGN UP to stream the upcoming NFL season LIVE on DAZN in Canada
Jets schedule 2018
Jets regular-season schedule
|Sept. 10 at Detroit Lions, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)
|Sept. 16 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)
|Sept. 20 at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
|Sept. 30 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)
|Oct. 7 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)
|Oct. 14 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)
|Oct. 21 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)
|Oct. 28 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)
|Nov. 4 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)
|Nov. 11 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)
|Nov. 18 -- BYE
|Nov. 25 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)
|Dec. 2 at Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
|Dec. 9 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)
|Dec. 15 vs. Houston Texans, TBD (NFLN)
|Dec. 23 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
|Dec. 30 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 14 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)
MORE NFL SCHEDULES:
5 NFL preseason games worth watching
MORE:
NFL Mock Draft: Jets pick right QB
Jets preseason schedule
|Week 1
|Falcons
|Week 2
|at Redskins
|Week 3
|Giants
|Week 4
|at Eagles