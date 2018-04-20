News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Asian Cup heartbreak for unlucky Matildas
Asian Cup heartbreak for unlucky Matildas

Jets' 2018 schedule: New York faces brutal late-season stretch

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Here is a breakdown of the Jets' 2018 schedule, including opponents, dates and kickoff times.

Jets' 2018 schedule leaked before NFL's Thursday reveal show

Jets' 2018 schedule leaked before NFL's Thursday reveal show

SIGN UP to stream the upcoming NFL season LIVE on DAZN in Canada


Jets schedule 2018


Jets regular-season schedule



MORE NFL SCHEDULES:
5 NFL preseason games worth watching


MORE:
NFL Mock Draft: Jets pick right QB


Sept. 10 at Detroit Lions, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 16 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 20 at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
Sept. 30 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 7 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 14 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 21 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 28 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 4 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 11 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 18 -- BYE
Nov. 25 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 2 at Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 9 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 15 vs. Houston Texans, TBD (NFLN)
Dec. 23 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 30 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)


Oct. 14 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

MORE NFL SCHEDULES:
5 NFL preseason games worth watching


MORE:
NFL Mock Draft: Jets pick right QB

Jets preseason schedule


Week 1 Falcons
Week 2 at Redskins
Week 3 Giants
Week 4 at Eagles
Back To Top