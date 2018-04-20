Kiwi cyclist Bennett second in tour stage

A bold bid for stage victory has come up narrowly short for top New Zealand road cyclist George Bennett.

Bennett was second on stage four of the Tour of the Alps in Austria, finishing just six seconds behind Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez.

After more than three hours in the mountains, the 28-year-old Kiwi found the energy to pursue the leader over the closing kilometres as he sought a first professional stage victory.

The LottoNL-Jumbo rider was a prominent figure as several breaks unfolded late in the mountainous 134km stage to Lienz, with Sanchez's hopes boosted by the presence of four Astana Pro Team team-mates in a leading group of 14 riders.

Bennett had just one colleague alongside.

His second placing was a career-best stage outcome, leaving him seventh overall, just over a minute behind French leader Thibaut Pinot with a stage remaining.

It continues a big week for Bennett as he builds toward next month's Giro D'Italia.

He was hit by a car while training and pronounced himself lucky to escape serious injury.