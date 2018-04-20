The Jaguars will sport a new look in 2018.

LOOK: Jaguars unveil new uniforms for 2018

The team announced Thursday it has decided to ditch the two-tone black and gold helmet and revert back to the all-black look used during the franchise's first 18 years.



Teal as alternates and color rush?



Don’t be surprised if you see them up to 3 times the 2018 season. pic.twitter.com/8RYYOYeUzR

— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 19, 2018



"True to our current identity and what we want to represent for years to come, our new uniforms are no-nonsense, all business and unmistakably Jaguars," owner Shahid Khan said in a statement. "Tradition has returned to Jacksonville."

The Jaguars also unveiled their new Nike Vapor Untouchable uniforms, which consist of three jersey options that include black, teal and white colors.

"I wanted to see the return of tradition, I wanted to see the distinctiveness, I wanted the shiny black helmet with a beautiful Jaguars logo," executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin said.

"I wanted to be represented that way. Just exactly how I've explained it: the classic Jaguar uniform. To a player, the uniform means everything. Because when you put that uniform on you not only represent your franchise, your team, your community; you represent your family. You represent your parents, your wife, your children, everything packed into one because your name is on the back of that uniform."