The Browns have made some interesting quarterback decisions over the last few years, and their position in the 2018 NFL Draft sets them up for a chance at redemption or a way to continue the trend of disappointment.

NFL Draft 2018: Could the Browns actually select a QB at No. 1 and 4?

Last year, Cleveland selected DeShone Kizer out of Notre Dame in the second round. Despite providing him with little talent at wide receiver, running back and tight end, the Browns decided to trade Kizer to the Packers this offseason. They then nabbed Tyrod Taylor from the Bills as a placeholder.

While Taylor has already been named the starter for 2018 by coaches, the Browns are expected to draft a quarterback with either the No. 1 or No. 4 overall picks in the draft.

According to The Ringer, the Browns have actually considered drafting a quarterback with both of their top-4 picks. Wyoming's Josh Allen has been heavily linked as a possibility for the first pick, and many pundits believe Cleveland remains interested in USC's Sam Darnold.

Could the Browns actually select both quarterbacks? Would that strategy work?

Drafting quarterbacks in the top 5 has had mixed results for teams over the last couple decades. For every Andrew Luck, there's a Robert Griffin III. But recently, draft classes featuring multiple quarterbacks in the top-5 picks have shown promise. Both Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston are quality starters, and Jared Goff and Carson Wentz look like stars.

However, if the same team drafts two quarterbacks in the first five picks it sets at least one of them up for failure. Teams can only play one quarterback at a time, and the Browns have already stated they are starting Taylor next season.

That means two top-4 picks in this year's draft would sit the bench the entire season, neither guaranteed a starting job in Year 2, either. Supposing one of them were to win the starting job in 2019, the other would be left to rot as a backup or be traded. Either way, the Browns waste a top-4 pick.

The Browns own five picks in the top 64 picks. They don't even need to take one quarterback with their top-two picks. Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is largely considered the best player in the draft and would immediately upgrade the Browns' roster. Cleveland could then take N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb at No. 4 to bolster their pass rush. That way it gets two immediate starters that could be perennial Pro Bowlers.

With so many picks in the second round, Cleveland could then trade back up into the first round to get either Mason Rudolph or Lamar Jackson, who could become the best two quarterbacks in this draft.

The allure of taking a quarterback early has bitten the Browns time and time again. It's time to change their ways by waiting on a quarterback and taking players actually capable of helping them win games.