'Vieira would die for the chance to manage Arsenal' - Parlour talks up potential Wenger successor

Patrick Vieira would “die for the chance of managing Arsenal”, Ray Parlour has claimed amid renewed talk of the Frenchman potentially succeeding Arsene Wenger.

With pressure once again building on the man currently in charge of the Gunners, attention has started to shift toward who could replace him.

Filling such a role will be not be easy, with Wenger having spent close to 22 years at the helm, but there are several candidates who continue to be mentioned in such debates.

Former Arsenal captain Vieira, who is currently in charge of MLS side New York City FC, is considered to be a good fit in familiar surroundings, and Parlour believes his former team-mate would jump at the chance to return to north London if presented with an offer.

The ex-Gunners midfielder told talkSPORT on the rumours: “I have spoken to Patrick about this in the past. He would certainly want the job.

“I know for a fact that Patrick Vieira would die for the chance of managing Arsenal.

“I know he’s doing a really good job at the moment in New York and he’s under the Manchester City umbrella, but he wants a big job.

“He was at the club for 10-odd years, he knows exactly how the club runs, he knows exactly what standards have been set and I think he’d be superb for the dressing room.

“I played with him and he was great as a player in the dressing room area.

“So if he can do the same as a manager then he’ll be a very successful one.”

Vieira would certainly have the full backing of the Arsenal fan base if he were to be handed the reins – something Wenger is unable to claim at present.

The long-serving Frenchman has seen his side endure a humbling fall from grace in recent years, with another failed top-four bid on the cards in Premier League competition.

Europa League success would salvage something from a testing 2017-18 campaign, and secure Champions League qualification, but whether that can be achieved remains to be seen.