Conte names Hazard on bench for Burnley clash

Eden Hazard was named on the bench for Chelsea's Premier League match at Burnley on Thursday.

The Belgian was one of six changes made by Antonio Conte, who had one eye on Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Southampton at Wembley.

Emerson Palmieri was handed a first league start in place of the suspended Marcos Alonso, while Antonio Rudiger, Victor Moses, Pedro, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Oliver Giroud also came in.

It marks Giroud's first away Premier League start for the club and his first start since December against West Ham for Arsenal.

Hazard is joined on the bench by Cesc Fabregas and the in-form Willian.

Burnley, meanwhile, are unchanged from the side that edged past Leicester City 2-1 at the weekend.