The Avalanche defied tall odds in their last-place-to-playoffs run in 2017-18. They'll have to do so again to extend the season into the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, trailing 3-1 in their best-of-seven series against the defending Western Conference champion Predators and down to their third-best goaltender.

NHL playoffs 2018: Avalanche to start third-string goalie Andrew Hammond in Game 5

Andrew Hammond will start in net for Game 5 on Friday, Colorado announced, after Jonathan Bernier was injured in Wednesday's 3-2 loss.

The Avs are already without No. 1 goalie Semyon Varlamov, who missed the end of the regular season and Games 1-4 with a lower-body injury.

On Hammond: “He’s been working hard, doing the right things on and off the ice. He’ll be excited for the opportunity.” #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/SE5QOGbsZf

— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 19, 2018



At times during the first round, the scrappy Avalanche have managed to hang with a much deeper, more talented Predators team, taking advantage of sluggish starts by the Presidents' Trophy winners. Game 4 went in the opposite direction. Nashville built a 3-0 lead, then surrendered a pair of third-period goals after Hammond replaced Bernier. Hammond stopped all eight shots he faced in his first playoff appearance since April 17, 2015, and the Avalanche nearly tied the game in desperation mode.

Hammond, acquired from the Senators in the Matt Duchene deal earlier this season, appeared in just one NHL game during the regular season. He's best remembered for leading Ottawa on a heroic 20-1-2 run at the end the 2014-15 season and into the playoffs.

If there's a glimmer of hope for a comeback, maybe Hammond, now 30, can rekindle the "Hamburglar" magic and steal a game or two.

More likely, the injury-riddled Avs — also without No. 1 defenseman Erik Johnson — will see their remarkable season end Friday, content to build on the many positives.