Asian Cup heartbreak for unlucky Matildas

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The 2018 season is one of transition for UCLA Bruins football.

UCLA spring game: Preview, time, TV channel, how to watch online

Gone is ultra-talented quarterback Josh Rosen, offensive leader of the Bruins of the last three seasons. Here to stay is Chip Kelly, the mastermind of those electric Oregon offenses that ran amok in college football from 2009-12.

It may take a season or two for Kelly to fully implement his offense at UCLA, but the Bruins' spring game should provide a tantalizing look at what the future may look like in Los Angeles. How long will it be before Kelly and Co. challenge USC and Washington for Pac-12 supremacy?

That said, here's everything you need to know to key in to UCLA's 2018 spring game:

UCLA Bruins spring game

Time: 2 p.m. ET
Location: Drake Stadium
TV: Pac-12 Network

Streaming: fuboTV (sign up for a 7-day free trial)

