Today's MLB DFS Picks: Top values for DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy baseball contests

Thursday features a pretty low-key five-game MLB DFS slate that doesn’t have any true aces on the mound. This leads to a bunch of interesting stacking and value options in daily fantasy baseball contests, whether you're playing on DraftKings or FanDuel.

The highest projected team total belongs to the Brewers at 4.8 runs, with the Diamondbacks, Braves and Mets not far behind at 4.6 runs. The Red Sox offense is also staring to really heat up, making Boston a great team to target tonight despite its curiously low total of 4.2 runs. On the pitching front, Zack Greinke, James Talion, and Chase Anderson are the only players priced above $8,000, which leaves a ton of different directions to go in tournaments.

Jake Arrieta, P, Phillies vs. Pirates (DK: $7,600, FD: $8,100)

Arrieta has gotten off to a bit of a slow start with the Phillies but is an excellent value across the industry tonight if you want a solid SP2 on DraftKings or to pay down a little on FanDuel. The matchup with the Pirates is solid, as they are currently projected with the lowest run total at only 3.5 runs. Arrieta lacks a ton of strikeout upside but has a nice floor in this matchup for cash games with a stiff wind blowing in tonight at Citizens Bank Park.

Ketel Marte, 2B/SS, Diamondbacks vs. Giants (DK: $3,300, FD: $2,500)

The middle infield positions are a little tough tonight, and if you’re looking to save at 2B or SS then there aren’t many options better than Marte, who will bat second in the Diamondbacks lineup. Marte has been smashing lefthanded pitching recently, posting a .432 wOBA against lefties over his past 50 at-bats. Opposing lefthanded pitcher Ty Blach really struggles with righthanded hitters, allowing a .352 wOBA to them. The Diamondbacks as a team are an excellent value playing at home with great righthanded hitters, such as Paul Goldschmidt and A.J. Pollock

Justin Bour, 1B, Marlins @ Brewers (DK: $3,000, FD: $3,500)

Bour is always in play in tournaments whenever he faces a righthanded pitcher (.341 wOBA against RHP over his past 50 at-bats), and tonight he draws a matchup with RHP Chase Anderson. Bour has met or exceeded value in 50 percent of his games against righthanded starters over the past year and posted a plus-minus of plus-1.2 over that time period, as well. Bour also gets a great park upgrade playing in Milwaukee and is a great candidate to hit a low-owned homer.

Preston Tucker, OF, Braves vs. Mets (DK: $2,800, FD: $3,100)

The Braves lineup is going to a serious problem for opposing righthanded pitchers all year long, and they draw a great matchup tonight against Matt Harvey at home. Harvey gets lit up by lefthanded bats, posting a horrendous .421 wOBA against lefties. The Braves will likely role out six lefthanded bats, and Tucker is by far the best value of the bunch. Freddie Freeman left last night’s game with a wrist injury and Tucker could be in line to move up the batting order if Freeman is forced to miss some time. Even if Tucker stays in his usual sixth spot in the lineup, he still is in a great spot against Harvey with his .410 wOBA against righthanded pitching over his past 50 at-bats.