Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star could suffer permanently damaged eyesight

Sporting News
Joel Embiid is in jeopardy of suffering long-term repercussions from his orbital bone fracture.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, which cited an unidentified source, a "forceful blow" to the 76ers star's orbital bone could permanently damage the sight in his left eye.

Embiid is listed as doubtful for Thursday's Game 3 matchup against the Heat as the team continues to exercise caution in rushing him back to the court.

The All-Star center suffered the fracture as well as a concussion in a March 28 win over the Knicks when he collided with teammate Markelle Fultz and has been sidelined since. He has, however, been fitted with a protective facemask and practiced with the Sixers on a limited basis.


Embiid, 24, leads the Sixers in points (22.9) and rebounds (11) per game this season.

The Heat will look to pull ahead in the 1-1 series when they host the Sixers at 7 p.m. ET Thursday.

