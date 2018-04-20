Penn State's bid for its first College Football Playoff berth continues in 2018 without several top Nittany Lions weapons, particularly on offense.

Penn State spring game: Preview, time, TV channel, how to watch online

James Franklin and Co. have the usual tough slate of Big Ten East games this season but also have the added difficulty of taking on Wisconsin, the heavy favorite out of the West, this season.

MORE: Penn State 2018 lookahead

Penn State, ranked 10th in Sporting News' way-too-early top 25 poll, must replace a mass exodus of elite talent on offense, with running back Saquon Barkley, tight end Mike Gesicki and receivers Saeed Blacknall, DaeSean Hamilton and Juwan Johnson all leaving Happy Valley.

That said, here's everything you need to know to key in to Penn State's 2018 spring game:

MORE: Big Ten spring game dates, times, where to watch





Penn State Nittany Lions spring game

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Beaver Stadium

TV: Big Ten Network

MORE: Big Ten spring game dates, times, where to watch



Streaming: fuboTV (sign up for a 7-day free trial)