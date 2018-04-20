LOOK: Jaguars add dog daycare area to EverBank Field

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Always wanted to bring your dog to an NFL game, but it wasn't allowed?

Jaguars fans can now bring their pups to EverBank Field and stay at the dog daycare while they watch the game from the South Fan Deck.



EverBank Field is the first NFL stadium with a built-in dog park. This is also the stadium that boasts pools for fans to hang in while watching the game.

Needless to say, the reactions are pretty mixed:






