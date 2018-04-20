Kristaps Porzingis injury update: Knicks star (ACL) could miss entire 2018-19 season, James Dolan says

The Knicks missed out on the playoffs this season, and to make matters worse, watched as star forward Kristaps Porzingis finished the season injured after sustaining a torn left ACL on Feb. 6.

Porzingis was enjoying a breakout season that had some fans chanting "MVP" as he helped the struggling Knicks remain relevant early in the season. But Porzingis' injury ended any hope for a Knicks return to the playoffs, with the team finishing the season at 29-53.

Team owner James Dolan said Wednesday that he's heard a myriad of different timetables for Porzingis' return to the court, with one of them being especially troubling for Knicks fans.

“I’ve been told everything from December to him being out for the season, so I don’t know what to expect on that,” Dolan said, via the New York Post. “But we can’t just sit on our ass while he’s away. We need to develop a team and then integrate him into it when he comes back.”

While Dolan seemed flippant about Porzingis' return date, he acknowledged that the 7-3 forward remains an important member of the organization.

"I think we have a great player in Porzingis," Dolan said. "We just have to build around him.”

Porzingis averaged 22.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season, while also displaying a more aggressive approach on defense.

Although the knee could be an issue moving forward, Porzingis said over the weekend that he won't require offseason surgery on the elbow that has troubled him.



On the swelling in his elbow that bothered him for significant portions of last season, Kristaps Porzingis said on Saturday that the general feeling is that it has healed well and that there is no need to undergo a surgical procedure to fix anything. https://t.co/2wGtSwHJAx

— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 16, 2018



The Knicks, in all likelihood, are a couple of years away from making the playoffs, even if Porzingis is able to play most of next season. But under a new coach it would hurt the team's chemistry and development if he were forced to miss the entire season.