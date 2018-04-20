West Ham midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate has highlighted the influence of an ‘unbelievable’ Marko Arnautovic in West Ham United's squad.

'This is why I love Arnautovic' - West Ham United's Kouyate on Marko’s influence

The Austria international played a vital role in turning around the club's gloomy start to the English Premier League season with impressive displays that has seen him notch nine goals and four assists in his last 15 outings.

Now, David Moyes’ side are seven points adrift of the drop zone with 35 points from 33 games.

Asides his displays on the pitch, the Senegal midfielder also hailed the former Stoke City man for his positive vibe that rubs off on the entire Hammers setup.

"Marko is an unbelievable guy. He is a great player and he is here for us through good and bad," Kouyate told club website.

"We could be down without Marko because he has scored so many goals for us, he is on fire.

"I love this guy - he is a great player, he speaks to everyone and makes us laugh. He is a teammate.

"When everything is not good, he is here and when you are in a bad moment you need guys like Marko. This is why I love this man.

MORE:

West Ham United’s Kouyate vows to stop Liverpool’s Mane at Anfield

| Kouyate withdraws from Senegal squad ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina friendly



"I think it's possible he can score another six or seven goals before the end of the season. He has good feelings and has everything he needs to do it."

The Senegal international will be hoping to make his 28th league appearance of the season when West Ham United visit Arsenal for their next league game on Sunday.