Asian Cup heartbreak for unlucky Matildas

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis plans to meet girl who wanted puck

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The 6-year-old girl who desperately wanted a practice puck from Capitals forward Brett Connolly will now have prime seats to see Game 5 against the Blue Jackets in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis plans to meet girl who wanted puck

Team owner Ted Leonsis has offered Keelan Moxley the opportunity to personally meet him for Saturday's game and sit along the glass.

Moxley went viral after Connolly attempted to toss a puck to her before Game 2. The first two times she wasn't able to catch the puck, but the third attempt was a charm, and her reaction was adorable.



At first, people thought the man who grabbed the first puck and gave it to the boy next to Moxley was her father, but Moxley's mother tweeted her father sat several rows back so Moxley could have a better view of the game.



Connolly's multiple attempts to make sure Moxley got a puck endeared him to fans and got Moxley another chance to watch the Capitals in the playoffs.



Heading into Thursday's Game 4, the Blue Jackets lead the series 2-1.

