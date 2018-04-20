A series of newly-released BodyArmor Sports Drink commercials, written and co-directed by Kobe Bryant, feature sports stars doing old things to troll Gatorade.

James Harden trolls Gatorade in BodyArmor ad directed by Kobe Bryant

The first released BodyArmor commercial, features Jame Harden:

Other commercials feature Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis, Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout and Dallas Wings' Skylar Diggins-Smith.

The ads all include the tagline, "Thanks Gatorade. We'll take it from here."