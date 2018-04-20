James Harden trolls Gatorade in BodyArmor ad directed by Kobe Bryant

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

A series of newly-released BodyArmor Sports Drink commercials, written and co-directed by Kobe Bryant, feature sports stars doing old things to troll Gatorade.

The first released BodyArmor commercial, features Jame Harden:



Other commercials feature Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis, Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout and Dallas Wings' Skylar Diggins-Smith.



The ads all include the tagline, "Thanks Gatorade. We'll take it from here."



