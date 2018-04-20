Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has paid tribute to the club's behind-the-scenes staff in a speech to mark their Premier League triumph.

Guardiola thanks 'unique' Man City staff in title celebration speech

Defeat for Manchester United at home to West Brom on Sunday gifted City the title with five matches to spare, after the Citizens failed to clinch the trophy against the Red Devils at the Etihad Stadium a week earlier.

As his players returned to training ahead of Sunday's home clash with Swansea City, Guardiola was keen for the club's staff to celebrate with the first team.

"We could not celebrate together when we were champions because we were at home," he explained. "So maybe the easiest thing I can do is a speech, but it's also the most difficult one.

"Big congratulations because we are the champions, we are the best in England.

"For all my staff, the people here, the laundry, everybody, I would like to feel part of that.

"Always we speak about the manager, the players. It's impossible to achieve what we have achieved without your unbelievable effort.

"Of course, we have absolutely everything here to help the guys, and the guys know how outstanding they work.



Back together - the Champions of England #mancity pic.twitter.com/5mZtw9Tu1Y

— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 18, 2018



"You create something unique in the locker room and the spirit and your friendship.

MORE:

Ederson: First season at Man City has been almost perfect

| 'Aguero will not be 100 per cent for World Cup' - Argentina doctor

| Man City are set up to dominate, says Conte

| Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Swansea



"It's impossible to achieve what we have achieved if you are not good human beings, if you are not good people.

"What I felt this season, it's something amazing."