NHL playoffs 2018: Predators' Ryan Hartman suspended one game for head shot

Up three games to one in their opening-round playoff series with the Avalanche following Wednesday's 3-2 victory in Denver, the Predators can advance to the second round as early as Friday with a victory in Game 5 on home ice.

They'll have to play that game at Bridgestone Arena without forward Ryan Hartman, though.

Hartman has has been suspended for one game after meeting with the league's Department of Player Safety on Thursday because of an illegal check to the head of Colorado's Carl Soderberg.



The play in question occurred at the 4:52 mark of the third period. Hartman delivered a clear shot to Soderberg's head after the Avs winger crossed the blue line during a delayed penalty against Nashville. The on-ice officials assessed Hartman a two-minute charging minor, and Colorado's Gabriel Landeskog scored during the ensuing 5-on-3 power play.

The 23-year-old Hartman, who was acquired from the Blackhawks at the trade deadline, also was involved in a skirmish with Colorado's Sven Andrighetto midway through the second period, picking up a pair of minor penalties. In the series, Hartman has one goal -- in Nashville's Game 2 victory -- in four games, and his penalties Wednesday were his first this postseason.