NFL schedule 2018: Dates, kickoff times for International Series games in London, Mexico

The NFL's 2018 London Games schedule, released Thursday morning, will feature a series of firsts, including a new stadium's debut as an NFL venue and three teams — the Super Bowl champion Eagles among them — playing regular-season games in England for the first time.
Today at 3pm...
2018 London Games dates and kickoff times confirmed! ✅
News on single game tickets! ✅#NFLUK
Week 6: Oct. 14, Seattle Seahawks vs. Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 6 p.m. local time (1 p.m. ET)
Week 7: Oct. 21, Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers at Wembley Stadium, 2:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m.)
Week 8: Oct. 28, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, 2:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m.)
— NFL UK (@NFLUK) April 19, 2018
When are the NFL's 2018 International Series games in London?
Week 6: Oct. 14, Seattle Seahawks vs. Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 6 p.m. local time (1 p.m. ET)
Week 7: Oct. 21, Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers at Wembley Stadium, 2:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m.)
Week 8: Oct. 28, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, 2:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m.)
MORE:
2018 NFL schedule: Chiefs, Rams to play in Mexico City on Monday Night Football
When is the NFL's 2018 International Series game in Mexico?
Week 11: Nov. 19, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, 8 p.m. ET.