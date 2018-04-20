Rugby Union: Kit cat - Bath player offers signed shirt for missing pet

Bath prop Kane Palma-Newport is offering kit for a cat.

Kit cat: Bath player offers signed shirt for missing pet

Palma-Newport is willing to give £50 and a signed Bath shirt to anyone who can assist with the safe return of his missing feline Clunk.

The 27-year-old posted photos of his pet, which is ginger and has a "white moustache/chin", on Twitter to ask for help in locating it.

He wrote: "Please share! Our cat Clunk has been lost for 7 days from Oldfield Park. We're offering a REWARD of £50 cash & signed #bathrugby shirt for his safe return or information which leads us to him.

"He's not aggressive so If you can grab him it may be our only chance! #findclunk"