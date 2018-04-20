Shaw eyeing FA Cup semi-final start after fight for Man Utd spot

Luke Shaw hopes his performance in Manchester United's 2-0 Premier League victory over Bournemouth on Wednesday will earn him a start in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham.

Shaw was handed his first start since February as Jose Mourinho rung the changes in the wake of Sunday's humiliating 1-0 home defeat to bottom club West Brom - a result that crowned Manchester City champions.

The Portuguese said after the match that he would not play the same XI at Wembley and that Antonio Valencia, Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku were among the players who would "obviously" come back into the first team.

But Shaw, who has endured a largely frustrating time at Old Trafford since signing from Southampton in 2014, hopes to have given Mourinho something to think about as he plots a way past Spurs to the FA Cup final.

"When a manager makes changes like this, people are fighting for positions," Shaw told MUTV.

"It's an opportunity for people to come in and showcase what they can do.

"Everyone wants to be playing on the weekend and it's down to the manager for that.

"That's why I think the team was so good, because they know the big game is on the weekend and everyone wants to play in it, everyone wants to be in that starting XI, including me."

Chelsea face Southampton in the second semi-final on Sunday.