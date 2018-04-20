News

Sidibe's Monaco season over but World Cup return possible

Omnisport
Omnisport /

France international Djibril Sidibe is a doubt for the World Cup after being diagnosed with a knee injury.

The Monaco full-back suffered the injury during Sunday's defeat away to Paris Saint-Germain, a result that saw Unai Emery's men reclaim the Ligue 1 title.

And coach Leonardo Jardim has confirmed his side were dealt a further blow in a heavy 7-1 thumping due to Sidibe's injury.

"In the most serious cases it is seven weeks; in the less serious, four weeks," Jardim told reporters. 

"You have to check that with the specialists. The medical service will make the best decision, I have full confidence.

"Will we be seeing him again this season? I think not."

