Ligue 1: Emery dismisses talk of Real Sociedad offer

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery says he is fully focused on finishing the season strongly, despite speculation he will leave.

Emery dismisses talk of Real Sociedad offer

The 46-year-old's future has come under scrutiny ever since his side's Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid in the last 16 last month.

Emery has been linked with a return to LaLiga with Real Sociedad, while former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel has been tipped to take over at Parc des Princes.

However, Emery has denied holding talks with any other club and insists he is only concerned with helping PSG enjoy a successful end to 2017-18.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "In relation to the different information that has come out in the last days, I want to make it clear that I'm staying focused on Paris Saint-Germain and on our remaining objectives, and that neither I nor anyone in my name has met with any other club."

PSG, who claimed the Ligue 1 title with a 7-1 demolition of Monaco last week, sealed a 3-1 win over Caen in the Coupe de France semi-final on Wednesday.

They will face Les Herbiers in the final, where they will look to secure a quadruple of league, Coupe de la Ligue, Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions titles for the third time in four seasons.