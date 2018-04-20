Rockets guard James Harden might become this year's MVP, but he didn't play like it during Wednesday's 102-82 Game 2 win over the Timberwolves.

NBA playoffs 2018: James Harden not concerned with poor shooting in Game 2 win

Harden scored just 12 points with seven assists in the blowout win, shooting a measly 2-for-14 from the field (1 of 10 from 3-point range). But the guard wasn't perturbed by his shooting woes.

"I'm more happy than anybody right now, believe it or not, just because I'm not really worried about my shot," Harden, who had 44 points in Game 1 said, via ESPN.com. "I had those same shots in Game 1, and they went in. In Game 3, I'll shoot those same shots.

"But I'm fortunate to have guys like Gerald [Green] and just the entire team to have my back on both ends of the floor. I just tried to make an impact on the game in other ways, not just offensively. Happy we got the win."

Rockets forward Trevor Ariza took a positive out of Harden's performance, focusing on his teammate's contribution on the other side of the ball.

"To me, it's what he did on the defensive end that was amazing," Rockets small forward Trevor Ariza said. "He really stepped up and sat down on defense. That's something he's been working on all year. He's improved unbelievably."

Moving forward, Harden believes he can continue to contribute even if he's having a cold night shooting.

"I don't have to worry about me shooting the basketball," Harden said. "When we've got guys behind me telling me, 'Keep shooting, that's your shot,' I'm going to keep shooting. On the defensive end, I've just got to make sure I'm locked in, creating energy, make sure my rotations are really good and keep communicating.

"I didn't even know what I was shooting, but I knew I wasn't making a lot of shots. Or any. But we were up 15 or 17 points. That made me feel really good."