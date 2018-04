England Under-20 international Aaron Wan-Bissaka has extended his contract at Crystal Palace through to June 2022.

Wan-Bissaka signs long-term Crystal Palace extension

The promising right-back has impressed since breaking into Roy Hodgson's plans and the club have responded by securing his future for a further four seasons.

Wan-Bissaka, 20, made his senior debut against Tottenham in February and strung together six straight Premier League starts before the fit-again Joel Ward was favoured for the 3-2 weekend win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Born in Croydon, the Palace academy product won his first two England youth caps in March having previously represented DR Congo.

"It is great news for the club that we have been able to secure his services until 2022," Eagles boss Roy Hodgson said.

"I am delighted to have given Aaron his chance in the first team. He rose to the challenge exceptionally well and his new contract is fully deserved.

"He has a bright future and I'm pleased it will be here at Crystal Palace."