NCAA bans former players participating in practice; used notably by Alabama

The NCAA on Wednesday announced that it passed legislation forbidding the use of former players participating in practice, a tactic that gained notoriety from its use by Alabama coach Nick Saban.

The legislation, sponsored by the ACC, is "intended to negate competitive and recruiting advantages schools potentially could gain" by having former players participate in practice.

Alabama isn't the only school to have used the practice — Cal used Marshawn Lynch ahead of its 2016 game against Hawaii, and Clemson used Tajh Boyd to emulate Alabama's Jalen Hurts in their' 2017 title game rematch — though the Tide have gained the most media attention from it.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly in 2016 called Alabama's use of former players — including Trent Richardson, Blake Sims, John Parker Wilson and receiver Richard Mullaney — "ludicrous." AFCA executive directory Todd Berry echoed those sentiments in reacting to the legislation's passing (via AL.com).

"For one, it's taking opportunities away for current teams to practice and get better," he said. "There are advantages to be supplementing your team to have a 'practice squad' of former players."