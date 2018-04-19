Cricket: ECB announces 100-ball format for new domestic competition

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced its plans for the new domestic competition starting in 2020 to use an innovative 100-ball format.

ECB announces 100-ball format for new domestic competition

Leagues for men and women will feature the same format, brands and identities across the competition, with the ECB outlining key aims to attract a wider audience and differentiate from other formats.

It states the proposal was presented to first-class counties' chairmen and chief executives at Lord's, receiving "overwhelming support".

"This is a fresh and exciting idea which will appeal to a younger audience and attract new fans to the game," said CEO Tom Harrison.

"Throughout its development, we have shown leadership, provided challenge and followed a process. We will continue to do that as the concept evolves.

"Our game has a history of innovation and we have a duty to look for future growth for the health and sustainability of the whole game."