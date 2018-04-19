News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Asian Cup heartbreak for unlucky Matildas
Asian Cup heartbreak for unlucky Matildas

Love will be ready for game three, assures Cavs coach Lue

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will be "ready to go" in game three against the Indiana Pacers despite sustaining a reported left thumb injury, head coach Tyronn Lue assured.

Love will be ready for game three, assures Cavs coach Lue

Love will be ready for game three, assures Cavs coach Lue

Love was injured trying to deflect a pass with less than four minutes to play in a game the Cavs won 100-97 to tie the Eastern Conference first-round series at 1-1 on Wednesday.

The five-time NBA All-Star received treatment from the Cleveland medical team but did not return to the action, with claims he suffered a partially torn ligament soon circulating.

However, Lue insisted Love will not be forced to sit out when the series heads to Indiana.

"He's good. A little jammed thumb, but he's fine. He's great, ready to go Game 3," said Lue, before adding Love did not return because the Cavs "got a good flow going".

Speaking to reporters after the match, Love remarked: "I saw a replay, too, and it didn't look good. It hurt pretty bad.

"Initially, I told Ty afterwards that I could have gone back in, but I think he liked the flow out there, and guys made big plays down the stretch.

"It's not going to feel great tomorrow [Thursday], but throw some ice on it, tape it up and be ready to go."

More NBA coverage:

Back To Top