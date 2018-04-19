Love will be ready for game three, assures Cavs coach Lue

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will be "ready to go" in game three against the Indiana Pacers despite sustaining a reported left thumb injury, head coach Tyronn Lue assured.

Love was injured trying to deflect a pass with less than four minutes to play in a game the Cavs won 100-97 to tie the Eastern Conference first-round series at 1-1 on Wednesday.

The five-time NBA All-Star received treatment from the Cleveland medical team but did not return to the action, with claims he suffered a partially torn ligament soon circulating.

However, Lue insisted Love will not be forced to sit out when the series heads to Indiana.

"He's good. A little jammed thumb, but he's fine. He's great, ready to go Game 3," said Lue, before adding Love did not return because the Cavs "got a good flow going".

Speaking to reporters after the match, Love remarked: "I saw a replay, too, and it didn't look good. It hurt pretty bad.

"Initially, I told Ty afterwards that I could have gone back in, but I think he liked the flow out there, and guys made big plays down the stretch.

"It's not going to feel great tomorrow [Thursday], but throw some ice on it, tape it up and be ready to go."

