Kevin Ollie accuses UConn of violating his rights in firing, report says

Former UConn basketball coach Kevin Ollie is accusing the university of violating his constitutional rights by firing him for cause, according to a letter submitted to school president Susan Herbst.

The letter, written by Ollie's lawyers and obtained by ESPN, states the university fired Ollie before giving him the opportunity to contest the termination, which was a guaranteed part of his contract and the collective bargaining agreement with his union.

"From our review of the facts and circumstances relating to Coach Ollie's employment status, it is apparent that the University of Connecticut has already violated [Coach Ollie's] rights under the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution by subverting Coach Ollie's opportunity to respond to charges and evidence in a meaningful way in advance of the decision to terminate his employment," read the letter dated April 3.

"The public record, action taken, and authorized communications by representatives of the University of Connecticut, demonstrate that the decision to terminate Coach Ollie has already been made and therefore the University of Connecticut has effectively negated Coach Ollie's property right protected by the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution."

The letter accuses the school of violating the 14th Amendment, addressing due process. It also claims by firing him for cause, the university avoided paying him the eight-figure payout a termination without cause would have required.

The letter could be the start of a legal battle over the $10 million-plus Ollie believes he's owed under his contract, which was set to expire in 2021.

ESPN notes the firing process is supposed to begin with the employee receiving a letter outlining the reasons for his or her termination, which is a letter Ollie says he never received.

Ollie met with athletic director David Benedict last week to appeal his termination for cause, who maintained the school had the right to fire with cause, and will have a hearing with Herbst.