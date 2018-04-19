Could Kurt Warner be headed to the broadcast booth?

Kurt Warner under 'serious consideration' for MNF booth, report says

According to USA Today, which cited an unidentified person with knowledge of the discussions, the Hall of Fame quarterback is getting "serious consideration" to replace Jon Gruden as an analyst for Monday Night Football.

The report noted that Warner has had multiple conversations with ESPN regarding the gig and could soon be narrowing in on the job.

ESPN previously sought out former quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Brett Favre, though Manning turned down the job and Favre put on a poor audition. Favre later took to Twitter to clarify that he "had a good meeting about possibly joining the MNF crew," but wasn't sure if he was interested in a broadcasting career.

Those coming in for auditions have been working with play-by-play man Joe Tessitore.

It's also been reported ESPN is looking at names like Booger McFarland and Rex Ryan for the analyst role alongside Tessitore.