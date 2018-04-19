Wanderers players weren't happy under Josep Gombau, says Robert Cornthwaite

Having departed the club mid-season, Robert Cornthwaite has defended Western Sydney Wanderers' decision to sack coach Josep Gombau.

After flourishing under Tony Popovic last season, Cornthwaite clearly didn't enjoy his time under Gombau, who replaced Popovic as head coach in November last year.

The defender ultimately departed the club at the start of 2018 joining Malaysian side Perak TBG, where he's settled quickly playing six games and scoring one goal.

Though sorry to see anyone lose their job, Cornthwaite is adamant the club have made the right decision to part ways with Gombau.

"Obviously it’s not nice for anyone to get the sack," Cornthwaite said via 20FOUR.

"But from a personal point of view I think the club has made the right decision.

"I think it was obvious the players weren’t responding to his methods or his way of doing things."

Reports emerged throughout Gombau's time in charge of issues with the playing group as the Spaniard looked to implement his philosophy on a squad he had little to no say in building.

While Cornthwaite concedes that didn't help his chances of succeeding, the former Socceroo believes Gombau needed to be more flexible and made life hard for his player.

"Although you can say they weren’t his players, you’ve got to work with what you have and I don’t think he was able to adapt," he said.

"I think moving forward it’s definitely the correct decision from the club.

"You can see the players weren’t happy, they weren’t happy day to day going to training."