Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery does not know when star forward Neymar will return from a foot injury.

Neymar injury return date still unknown - Emery

Neymar has not played since February after undergoing surgery on a broken bone in his foot suffered in a match against Ligue 1 rivals Marseille.

The Brazil international is targeting a return to training following his final medical examination on May 17 ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

But speaking after PSG reached the Coupe de France final with a 3-1 win over Caen on Wednesday, Emery told reporters: "It all depends on how he [Neymar] feels there.

"And when he's ready to start the exams, he'll come back. When? I don't know, I don't know. When he's well."

Neymar has not put a date on his return to action either.

"I can't predict exactly when I will be back in training, it depends on how my injury evolves," he told reporters in Sao Paulo.

The 25-year-old was heavily criticised by former Marseille striker Christophe Dugarry for being in Brazil while the Parisians celebrated regaining their title against Monaco on Sunday, with the World Cup winner branding the ex-Barcelona ace "barbaric" and claiming that he is "spitting on the club".

"How can Neymar not be there for the title game, how can we give him the label of leader when he does not come to share that?" Dugarry claimed.

A €222 million signing from La Liga giants Barcelona in the off-season, Neymar scored 28 goals across all competitions for PSG before his injury.