Dujon Sterling: Chelsea's next great wing-back?

Dujon Sterling was arguably the star of Chelsea's academy team from last season, as his staggering speed proved a nightmare for youth sides across English football.

Antonio Conte took note of the Londoner's scintillating showings and promptly promoted him into the first-team squad, giving him a debut against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup back in September.

He has made just one subsequent appearance for the senior side, in the FA Cup against Norwich earlier this year, but, at just 18 years of age, Sterling is set for many more outings at Stamford Bridge.

The Islington native has all of the attributes required to become the perfect wing-back, which is why Conte was so drawn to Sterling, given the Italian's preference for playing a 3-5-2 formation.

Sterling isn't just quick. He is also strong, capable of playing in any position on the right flank and has a keen eye for goal.

Sterling is a winner, too. He has already won two FA Youth Cups, two UEFA Youth League titles and an Under-18 Premier League title and further silverware could be on the way this summer, with Chelsea arguably the favourites to claim all of those trophies again this season.

Sterling also became a European Champion last July, after helping England's Under-19s triumph in Georgia at just 17, just another example of him excelling against players older than him.



Very proud to have signed a new contract with @ChelseaFC . It's been a proud journey and one I look to continue with the club. Thank you for all the messages! #COYB

— Dujon Sterling



Indeed, he was even named in the team of the tournament alongside another Chelsea prodigy, Mason Mount, who is presently flourishing at the Londoners' feeder club, Vitesse, as well as Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon.

Given his rapid development, it came as no surprise when Sterling, who has been with the Blues since the age of eight, put pen to paper on a new contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2022.

Chelsea may well chose to loan Sterling out next season, but wherever he goes, he will doubtless be playing regular first-team football.