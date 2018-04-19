Another all-action Latrell Mitchell display helped Sydney Roosters to an improbable 6-0 victory at Canterbury Bulldogs' ANZ Stadium.

Mitchell on target again in scrappy Roosters win

The 20-year-old had kicked five goals as the Roosters won the reverse fixture earlier in the season and all six first-half points were his in this one.

But it was all about the rearguard action from then on and Sydney defended admirably to hold out for the scrappiest of triumphs.

Mitchell had scored a spectacular opening try against South Sydney Rabbitohs last week and he was again first off the mark here, bursting through to cross for the fourth time in five matches.

But Mitchell was sent to the sin bin later in the first half when he tackled Kieran Foran off the ball in what was controversially deemed to be a scoring opportunity.

And yet, with Mitchell absent and Dylan Napa hobbling off, the dominant Bulldogs still could not muster a tangible response and instead headed into the break on the back foot.

The Roosters continued to keep the home side out and Victor Radley made a desperate goal-line challenge on Josh Morris in a hectic spell.

Morris - in search of his 100th Canterbury try - kept pushing, but a determined Sydney side were able to see out a fourth win of the year.