Devin Hester, Matt Forte to sign 1-day deals, retire as Bears

Former Bears greats Devin Hester and Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts Monday so they can retire as members of the team.



A special ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. CT Monday at Halas Hall in Chicago, the team said.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Hester, one of the NFL's most feared return men, played eight seasons in Chicago (2006-13) and set an NFL record with 20 return TDs in an 11-year career. He also holds Bears records for punt return touchdowns (13) and kickoff return yardage (5,504). His 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open Super Bowl 41 at the end of his rookie season stands out in Bears fans' memories.

Forte, a versatile, workmanlike running back who was a two-time Pro Bowl selection, rushed for 8,602 yards and 45 touchdowns and had 4,116 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns over eight seasons with the Bears from 2008-15. He set an NFL single-season record for running backs with 102 catches in 2014.

Hester played his final season in 2016 with the Ravens. Forte played for the Jets in 2017 and announced his retirement in February.