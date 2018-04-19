Cricket: CSA wants interim agreement amid negotiations with South Africa players

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has proposed that an interim agreement be put in place with the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) as they negotiate over a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The current MoU expires on April 30 and no contract extension with the Proteas players has been agreed so far.

But in order to alleviate fears over the players' futures, CSA wants to fix a temporary solution until negotiations are completed.

"While we will be seeking to clarify our relationship with SACA, I would like to stress that there will be no fundamental change in the underlying relationships between CSA and SACA," said acting CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe.

"It is rather the intention to restructure these relationships that cover the employer/employee relationship, the collective bargaining relationship and the commercial relationship so that all of these relationships are regulated under separate agreements.

"In the interim, while the new MoU is being negotiated, CSA gives an irrevocable undertaking that an interim agreement is being proposed to allay any anxiety on the part of our cricketers concerning their futures.

"In conclusion, I would like to thank the SACA senior executives for the good spirit in which negotiations have been conducted to date and I am confident that this matter will be brought to finality within a reasonable time frame."

CSA has said its intention is to agree a new deal that will run until 2023.