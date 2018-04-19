Cricket: Paine vows to dial down Australia sledging

New Australia captain Tim Paine has vowed to instil a change in the team's culture under his leadership, including the dialling down of sledging tactics.

Australian cricket was rocked by a controversial Test series in South Africa, with clashes between players early on preceding the ball-tampering scandal of the third match, which ultimately led to lengthy bans for former captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

And Paine is now looking to enforce a change in approach from the team as he steps into the void left by Smith's sanction.

Asked if sledging will continue to be a tactic, Paine replied: "No, I don't think it will, not a lot. I think there's always a time and a place to talk to your opposition, but I think what's said and how it's said will be very different going forward.

"A lot of this stuff, we were actually starting to speak about under Steve already. A lot of the players had their head around the fact we needed to change the way we play. Some of those conversations were already being had.

"I'm really looking forward to playing that role and winning back the trust and respect of our fans and the Australian public first and foremost. That's a really exciting thing for our playing group.

"[Smith] is someone I'll certainly be speaking to quite closely about how we go about it and keeping him in the loop. We'd started to have these discussions a few months ago and Steve was keen for the team to start playing a different style, so for me it's about carrying that on."

Australia head to England next for a one-day and Twenty20 tour in June.