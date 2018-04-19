Grand slams, walk-off hits highlight Blue Jays and Red Sox wins

Curtis Granderson was already off to a great start this MLB season coming into the Toronto Blue Jays' matchup with the Kansas City Royals, but he had a grand old time in Wednesday's 15-5 rout.

The 37-year-old outfielder went two for four with two walks, three runs scored and a grand slam to help lead the Blue Jays to victory.

Granderson is batting .318 with two home runs and eight RBIs this season and is a huge reason why Toronto sit second in the American League (AL) East with a 12-5 record.

As good as the day was for Granderson and the Blue Jays though, grand slams were a theme midweek.

Rafael Devers also hit a grand slam for the Boston Red Sox in their 9-0 demolition of the Los Angeles Angels.

More impressively for Boston, the Red Sox now have four grand slams for the season, having posted none in all of 2017.

Yoenis Cespedes also hit a grand slam in the New York Mets' 11-5 win over the Washington Nationals.

While grand slams were prevalent throughout the day, walk-off hits were as well. Athletics first baseman Matt Olson singled in the 14th inning to give Oakland a 12-11 victory against the Chicago White Sox.

Then in the ninth inning, Detroit Tigers second baseman Dixon Machado homered to left to give his team a 6-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Finally, after 16 innings in Puerto Rico, recently promoted infielder Ryan LaMarre hit a walk-off single to drive in Eddie Rosario as the Minnesota Twins trumped the Cleveland Indians 2-1.

CARRASCO, BERRIOS DAZZLE

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco threw seven innings of three-hit, no-run, seven-strikeout ball, but Twins hurler Jose Berrios was just as good as he tossed seven shutout innings with five strikeouts.

FULMER, TRIGGS STRUGGLE IN 23-RUN THRILLER

Neither starter in the White Sox-Athletics marathon made it out of the second inning. Chicago's Carson Fulmer got into the second but did not record an out as he gave up five hits and four runs. Athletics starter Andrew Triggs recorded an out in the second, but finished just 1.3 innings while allowing five hits and six runs.

INCIARTE SAYS NO!

Atlanta Braves centerfielder Ender Inciarte robbed Scott Kingery of a home run in a 7-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh Pirates 10-2 Colorado Rockies



Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 Texas Rangers



Detroit Tigers 6-5 Baltimore Orioles



Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 Cincinnati Reds



Oakland Athletics 12-11 Chicago White Sox



Toronto Blue Jays 15-5 Kansas City Royals



Minnesota Twins 2-1 Cleveland Indians



New York Mets 11-5 Washington Nationals



Atlanta Braves 7-3 Philadelphia Phillies



San Francisco Giants 4-3 Arizona Diamondbacks



Boston Red Sox 9-0 Los Angeles Angels



Los Angeles Dodgers 13-4 San Diego Padres



Houston Astros 7-1 Seattle Mariners



Chicago Cubs-St Louis Cardinals (postponed)

PIRATES AT PHILLIES

Jameson Taillon (2-0, 0.89 ERA) has taken over as the ace of the Pirates' staff with Gerrit Cole's trade to Houston. The 26-year-old has a 0.69 WHIP through three starts and is looking like every bit of the second overall pick he was. Jake Arrieta (1-0, 3.38 ERA) was very good his last time out, but he will have to deal with the number four run-scoring offense in all of baseball.