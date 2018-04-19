Broncos boss Bennett walks out on press conference amid Bellamy speculation

Brisbane Broncos head coach Wayne Bennett stormed out of his news conference after repeated questions about his future and speculation over Melbourne Storm boss Craig Bellamy.

At Bennett's weekly media gathering, this time on the eve of Friday's showdown with reigning NRL champions the Storm, the 68-year-old was quizzed on reports linking former assistant Bellamy with the Broncos.

Three-time premiership-winning coach Bellamy – who is out of contract at the end of the campaign – dominated the agenda on Thursday having refused to rule out replacing Bennett in Brisbane next season.

But Bennett, contracted until the end of 2019, was in no mood to discuss his future at Suncorp Stadium.

"I am not responding to any of your speculation," the seven-time NRL champion responded when asked about his future.

"You have to get on shows and talk for hours, at the end of the day you have nothing to talk about so you make it up.

"There is a great game of footy tomorrow, I will talk to you about that.

"I am coach here next year, that could change. But if you don't want to talk about the footy I will leave it at that."

"I never groomed him for the job once upon a time. Guys, if you don't want to talk about the footy I'll just leave it at that," Bennett continued.

"You had Paul Green here a month ago, now we have moved on," he added.

"We have a great game of footy tomorrow. Let's leave the rest of it for you guys to speculate - I certainly don't want to buy into the rubbish.

"Nothing is permanent, nothing is temporary, even for coaches. I am coach here next year for as far as I know."

Reporters tried to turn the focus to the game against the Storm but Bennett said, "thanks guys, you had your chance" as he walked off.

The Broncos – eighth in the standings after six rounds – welcome the fifth-placed Storm to Brisbane.